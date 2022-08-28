Case registered against PMK MLA in Salem

The Hindu Bureau
August 28, 2022 14:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

VCK cadre lodged a petition claiming that he made comments against the Dalits

ADVERTISEMENT

The district police registered a case against Mettur constituency Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA S. Sadhasivam for his alleged comments against Dalits, on Saturday.

According to the police, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadres attempted to paint a wall mural in Kolathur locality last week to praise their leader but local villagers and PMK cadres objected. Later, VCK cadres lodged a complaint with the police and also staged demonstrations demanding arrest of PMK cadres.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, on August 24, a meeting was arranged by PMK in a marriage hall to discuss the issue with local villagers. In the meeting, Mettur MLA Sadhasivam was present.

Alleging that the MLA made comments against the Dalits in the meeting, the VCK cadres lodged a complaint with Kolathur police and with the Superintendent of Police (SP) office on Friday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, the Kolathur police registered a case against Sadhasivam under Sections 153 A (1) (promoting enmity between groups) and 505 (2) (statement conducing to public mischief) of the IPC and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app