Case registered against PMK MLA in Salem

VCK cadre lodged a petition claiming that he made comments against the Dalits

The district police registered a case against Mettur constituency Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA S. Sadhasivam for his alleged comments against Dalits, on Saturday.

According to the police, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadres attempted to paint a wall mural in Kolathur locality last week to praise their leader but local villagers and PMK cadres objected. Later, VCK cadres lodged a complaint with the police and also staged demonstrations demanding arrest of PMK cadres.

Following this, on August 24, a meeting was arranged by PMK in a marriage hall to discuss the issue with local villagers. In the meeting, Mettur MLA Sadhasivam was present.

Alleging that the MLA made comments against the Dalits in the meeting, the VCK cadres lodged a complaint with Kolathur police and with the Superintendent of Police (SP) office on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, the Kolathur police registered a case against Sadhasivam under Sections 153 A (1) (promoting enmity between groups) and 505 (2) (statement conducing to public mischief) of the IPC and are investigating.