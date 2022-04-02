Case registered against Periyar University faculty

April 02, 2022 19:17 IST

The All Women Police Station in Sooramangalam has registered a case against an assistant professor in Periyar University on charges of sexual harassment.

According to the police, a post-graduate student at the university petitioned with the police that an assistant professor allegedly made casteist remarks against her and spoke to her in an indecent manner for over a year.

The professor allegedly asked the student for sexual favours and threatened her not to share the talk with others. Police registered a case under the SC/ST Act and for sexual harassment and are investigating.

