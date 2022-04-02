Case registered against Periyar University faculty
The All Women Police Station in Sooramangalam has registered a case against an assistant professor in Periyar University on charges of sexual harassment.
According to the police, a post-graduate student at the university petitioned with the police that an assistant professor allegedly made casteist remarks against her and spoke to her in an indecent manner for over a year.
The professor allegedly asked the student for sexual favours and threatened her not to share the talk with others. Police registered a case under the SC/ST Act and for sexual harassment and are investigating.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.