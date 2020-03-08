Case registered against parents

The police have registered a case against the parents of an 18-year-boy, whose body was buried upon his suicide without informing the police.

Chandrakanth, son of Gnanaseelam and Parimaladevi, was a II year polytechnic student in a private college here.

The police said Chandrakanth was reprimanded by the college registrar after he came to the college drunk. The boy’s parents were also summoned.

The incident is reported to have occurred on February 26.

The same day, the boy had committed suicide. However, the family buried the body without informing the police.

On Friday, Village Administrative Officer of Kattiganapalli panchayat Thangaraj preferred a complaint with the police about the incident after which a case was registered. Inquiry is on.

Those with suicidal tendencies can seek help on the helpline 044-2464 0050