Case registered against man for allowing his minor son to ride bike
The Deevattipatti police registered a case against a 40-year-old man for allowing his minor son to ride a bike.
According to the police, L Thangaraj (40) of Natchinampatti is a bike mechanic. He modified a scooty moped like a bike and allowed his seven-year-old son to ride on the national highway and Thangaraj rode as a pillion for supervision.
Some people who passed the highway recorded this on their mobile and uploaded it to social media.
Following this, the police registered a case against Thangaraj under section 180 (allowing unauthorised persons to drive vehicles), 182 (A) (punishment for offences relating to construction, maintenance, sale and alteration of motor vehicles and components) and 199 (A) (offences by juveniles) of The Motor Vehicles Act.
