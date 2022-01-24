Case registered against land owner near Ooty for using explosives to break apart boulder

UDHAGAMANDALAM

24 January 2022 16:25 IST

The man had used the pieces to create a walking path on his property, police said

The Nilgiris district police have registered a case against the owner of a property in Koli Pannai, near Udhagamandalam town, for using explosives to break apart boulders which he then used to lay a walking path on his property.

The district administration identified the individual as K. Gopal. He is said to have owned a 3.88 hectare plot of land. He had used explosives to break apart a boulder which was partly on his property as well as partly on land belonging to the Revenue Department. He had broken apart the boulder into more than 2,500 smaller pieces which he used to lay a path inside his property, measuring around 220 meters in length. Following an investigation, the Revenue Department filed a complaint against the individual.

Police registered a case under sections of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 1957.