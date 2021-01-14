Case registered against Kalaignar TV, DMK leader

Coimbatore

14 January 2021 00:37 IST

For exposing the name of a survivor in the Pollachi sexual assault case

The Kottoor police in Coimbatore rural have registered a case against Kalaignar TV, its news anchor Saravanan, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Coimbatore south district president ‘Thendral’ Selvaraj and his son ‘Thendral’ Manimaran on charges of exposing the name of a survivor in the Pollachi sexual assault case and that of her brother.

According to police, Kalaignar TV aired on January 6 a debate on the assault after the arrest of three more accused in the case. A statement issued by the rural police said that Mr. Selvaraj exposed the name of a survivor and her brother.

The Kottoor police near Pollachi registered a case against Mr. Selvaraj, his son Manimaran who shared the TV show in social media, news anchor Saravanan and Kalaignar TV based on the complaint lodged by the survivor's brother.

