Case registered against husband of minor girl who delivered baby, later died in road accident in Erode

Police in Erode district have registered a case over the death of a 17-year-old girl, who was married and delivered a baby at a private hospital, and then died in a road accident while she was being taken to another private hospital in Coimbatore, some days ago.

Police said Gopalakrishnan, 25, of Modakkurichi, is a daily wage labourer who lured the teenager and married her. They were residing at his house. On November 24, she delivered a baby boy by caesarian section at a private hospital in the city. She developed complications and was shifted to another private hospital, the next day. Her condition deteriorated and she was referred to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

The ambulance transporting her to Coimbatore, hit the roundabout at Mettukadai on the Erode – Perundurai Road. The young woman fell from the ambulance, and her life saving support equipment was detached. She suffered injuries, and was admitted to the hospital in Coimbatore on November 27. Later, she was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, but she died on December 2.

The District Child Protection Office lodged a complaint with the Modakkurichi police who registered a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, (POCSO) 2012 and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act against Gopalakrishnan. The accused is yet to be arrested. Also, a case was registered by the Erode Taluk police against the ambulance driver for negligent driving that led to her death.