Case registered against fake cooperative society in Salem

December 10, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Suramangalam Crime Branch police registered a cheating case and are investigating about the persons who run a fake cooperative society on Friday.

According to the police, unidentified persons started a cooperative society for weavers at State Bank Colony near Five Roads and advertised in social media that they were recruiting staff for the society.

After coming to know about the advertisement, Salem District Cooperative Societies Deputy Registrar Muthuvijaya lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam Crime Branch police on Friday evening.

The police registered a case and went to the spot, where they found a sign board displayed in a building, but it was closed. The police are on the lookout for the culprits.

