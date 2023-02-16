ADVERTISEMENT

Case registered against couple in Salem

February 16, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The City Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday registered a case against a couple for cheating an oil trader of ₹1 crore.

According to the police, Karunakaran (45) and his wife Pavithra (42) from Puducherry, had been working in the office of Syed Rahman (50), an wholesale oil trader of Shevapet, for the past 15 years.

Recently, while verifying accounts Syed Rahman found that the couple had cheated him of ₹1 crore and absconded.

Later, he lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner’s office, and it was forwarded to the CCB.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US