Case registered against couple in Salem

February 16, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Salem

The City Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday registered a case against a couple for cheating an oil trader of ₹1 crore.

According to the police, Karunakaran (45) and his wife Pavithra (42) from Puducherry, had been working in the office of Syed Rahman (50), an wholesale oil trader of Shevapet, for the past 15 years.

Recently, while verifying accounts Syed Rahman found that the couple had cheated him of ₹1 crore and absconded.

Later, he lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner’s office, and it was forwarded to the CCB.