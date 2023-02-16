HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case registered against couple in Salem

February 16, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The City Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday registered a case against a couple for cheating an oil trader of ₹1 crore.

According to the police, Karunakaran (45) and his wife Pavithra (42) from Puducherry, had been working in the office of Syed Rahman (50), an wholesale oil trader of Shevapet, for the past 15 years.

Recently, while verifying accounts Syed Rahman found that the couple had cheated him of ₹1 crore and absconded.

Later, he lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner’s office, and it was forwarded to the CCB.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.