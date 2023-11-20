Case registered against councillor, husband in Namakkal

November 20, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST

The Namakkal District Crime Branch (DCB) registered a case against three persons, including a woman councillor of Rasipuram Municipality, and summoned them for inquiry on Monday.

Selvavel of Mohanur is the DMK town panchayat secretary. In 2020, S. Sasirekha (35), her husband V. Sathish (39) and her father-in-law Venkatachalam (70) met Selvavel. Sathish claimed that he was in the tourism business and rented helicopters for tourists. He also promised to give cars for a cheap rate if he invested money in his tourism business. Believing this, Selvavel gave ₹2.49 crore in various installments. But they did not provide cars. When he demanded money from them, Sathish gave three cheques to Selvavel. But the cheques returned due to insufficient money in the account.

Following this, Selvavel lodged a complaint with Namakkal DCB last week. The DCB registered a case and summoned the trio for an inquiry on Monday. After investigations, the police allowed them to leave.

Police sources said that they would inquire them again based on the evidence produced by Selvavel and the accused persons.

