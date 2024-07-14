ADVERTISEMENT

Case registered against charitable trust that functioned illegally sheltering mentally ill people in Pandalur

Published - July 14, 2024 08:03 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district police have registered a case against two persons who had set up a charitable trust where 13 persons living with intellectual disabilities and mental illness were housed in Pandalur taluk in the Nilgiris.

The accused, identified as A. Agustin, 54, and his wife, A. Gracy, 53, both from Pandalur, are said to have set up the Love Shore Charitable Trust that is said to have been operating for almost 25 years without the requisite approvals and permissions. An inspection conducted by the Revenue and Health departments and the police recently had led to the discovery that the illegally-run refuge was taking in patients without proper documentation.

The bodies of around 20 persons, believed to be former inmates of the facility who had died during the course of their internment, were also discovered, prompting the police to launch an investigation to ascertain whether there had been any foul play involved in the deaths of the former inmates and also if there was any case of physical abuse, officials said.

The police said the identity of the 20 persons was yet to be ascertained as the people running the trust had failed to maintain proper records. They had also been buried without informing authorities about their deaths, the officials added.

Both Agustin and Gracy were booked under Section 108 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, for running the facility without proper documentation and without requisite approvals.

