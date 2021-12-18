Case registered against AIADMK leaders

The Tiruppur City Police registered a case against the AIADMK leaders, who led a demonstration condemning the DMK government on Friday allegedly in violation of COVID-19 safety protocols.

The demonstration was held in Valipalayam on Friday as part of the party’s State-wide agitations.

Former Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman, former Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan and MLAs M.S.M. Anandan and K.N. Vijeyakumar along with nearly 1,000 cadre participated in the demonstration and violated the safety protocols laid down by the State government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the police said.

Hence, the Tiruppur North police booked the above persons under sections 143 (Unlawful assembly), 341 (Wrongful restraint), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code along with provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act and the Disaster Management Act. No arrests were made as of Saturday, the police said.

In Coimbatore, the Race Course police registered a case against nine AIADMK MLAs for violating COVID-19 safety protocols in connection with the protest they staged on Huzur Road. The case was registered against S.P. Velumani, Amman K. Arjunan, A.K. Selvaraj, P.R.G. Arun Kumar, S. Damodaran, Amul Kandasamy, K.R. Jayaram, V.P. Kandasamy, P. Dhanapal and several others.