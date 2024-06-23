ADVERTISEMENT

Case registered against 202 BJP cadre in Salem

Published - June 23, 2024 07:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Town Police registered a case against 202 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre for protesting without permission on Sunday. On Saturday, the BJP cadre, led by party vice-president K.P. Ramalingam, staged a demonstration against the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy at Fort Maidan in Salem. As police denied permission for the protest, they arrested 202 BJP cadre and lodged them at marriage halls. They were released in the evening. The Salem Town police received a complaint from Salem town Village Administrative Officer Gopinath, registered a case against Mr. Ramalingam and 201 others under Sections 143, 341, 290, and 353 of the IPC.

Ends.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US