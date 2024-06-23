Case registered against 202 BJP cadre in Salem

The Salem Town Police registered a case against 202 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre for protesting without permission on Sunday. On Saturday, the BJP cadre, led by party vice-president K.P. Ramalingam, staged a demonstration against the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy at Fort Maidan in Salem. As police denied permission for the protest, they arrested 202 BJP cadre and lodged them at marriage halls. They were released in the evening. The Salem Town police received a complaint from Salem town Village Administrative Officer Gopinath, registered a case against Mr. Ramalingam and 201 others under Sections 143, 341, 290, and 353 of the IPC.

Ends.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.