Case registered against 202 BJP cadre in Salem

The Salem Town Police registered a case against 202 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre for protesting without permission on Sunday. On Saturday, the BJP cadre, led by party vice-president K.P. Ramalingam, staged a demonstration against the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy at Fort Maidan in Salem. As police denied permission for the protest, they arrested 202 BJP cadre and lodged them at marriage halls. They were released in the evening. The Salem Town police received a complaint from Salem town Village Administrative Officer Gopinath, registered a case against Mr. Ramalingam and 201 others under Sections 143, 341, 290, and 353 of the IPC.

