Case registered after family alleges assault, kidnap over inter-caste love affair in Dharmapuri

Morappur police have registered a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act over a complaint of assault and kidnapping of a woman here over an inter-caste love affair in Harur.

The complainant Selvam (59), belonging to Kuravar community of Keezh Morappur along with his wife and nephew were reportedly attacked on Wednesday and his wife Murugammal was kidnapped and harassed in captivity to be released early on Thursday.

The attack was alleged to have happened over Selvam’s son’s relationship with the dominant caste accused Boopathy’s daughter.

According to the complaint, Boopathy, belonging to Kongu Vellalar community, along with his wife and other community men had arrived at the house of Selvam on Wednesday morning to inquire about his missing daughter. According to the FIR, the attackers had abused using casteist slurs and assaulted the family.

Selvam’s son and Boopathy’s daughter have been in a relationship since school and both were reportedly working in Coimbatore at present.

On Tuesday evening, the duo who were in their home town had gone missing. The FIR has invoked various sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) and under the various sections of the SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act.