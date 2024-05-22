Case made for crossing track, additional platform at Periyanaickenpalayam railway station in Coimbatore

The Periyanaickenpalayam Train Passengers’ Welfare Association has appealed to the Southern Railway to convert Periyanaickenpalayam railway station into a crossing station, for scaling up services between Mettupalayam and Coimbatore.

In a representation to the General Manager of Southern Railway, M. Jaikumar, Association president, and N. Abinaya, secretary, emphasised on the need for an additional platform at the station where, they pointed out, hundreds of college students were boarding and alighting.

At present, the Mettupalayam-Coimbatore-Mettupalayam MEMU trains halt for only one minute, they said, seeking two-minute stoppage, as also replacement of the eight-car MEMU with 12 car MEMU for the convenience of regular commuters, particularly for the trains operated in the mornings and evenings to suit the college timings. The need for more seating arrangements with roof/shelter was specified.

The association also requested for stoppage of the Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli Weekly Special Train (No. 06029) for the convenience of passengers commuting to southern districts.

The association emphasised that extension of the Pollachi-Coimbatore-Pollachi passenger trains (No. 06420 and 06419) up to Mettupalayam will be useful to students and the working class in Mettupalayam, Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore, Kinathukadavu and Pollachi.

J. Sathish, Director, Kongu Global Forum, said Periyanaickenpalayam railway station has been in existence for more than 140 years, playing a significant role in the development of the locality. Owing to the central location of the suburban railway station between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam along the 35 km single line, a train crossing facility at Periyanaickenpalayam railway station will enhance the track utilisation. An additional platform will be of immense utility to passengers commuting daily for work, colleges, trade and other related activities especially to Coimbatore City, Mr. Sathish Kumar said.

Five years ago, LMW under its Corporate Social Responsibility undertook renovation work at the Periyanaickenpalayam railway station and created better facilities for the people, Mr. Sathish Kumar said, emphasising on further betterment of the station by the Railways.

