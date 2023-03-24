Case made for carving out Coimbatore Railway Division

March 24, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With as many as 35 originating trains from Coimbatore Railway Junction, which has been adjudged the third highest revenue generating station next only to Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore, public welfare organisations in the Western region have voiced the imperative need for carving a separate Railway Division with Coimbatore as Headquarters.

Coimbatore junction also accounts for 94 halting trains, and its transition into a Division has been long overdue, former member of Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee and Director, Kongu Global Forum, J. Sathish said.

Space constraint at Coimbatore Junction need not be cited as a hindrance since the abundant space in Podanur station could be optimally utilised, Mr. Sathish said.

In comparison, there are only 10 originating trains in Salem Junction, the Divisional Headquarters that Coimbatore is a part of. Likewise, the number of originating trains from Coimbatore Junction is higher when compared to the Junctions of Divisional Headquarters at Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchi, Madurai, Mr. Sathish said.

“Podanur once served as one of the Railway Divisional Headquarters of Southern Indian Railways. There is now a need for the Railways to rightfully restore the status to Coimbatore,” C. Balasubramanian, former president of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and current Member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee(ZRUCC) said.

More public consciousness on the development of Railway infrastructure in Coimbatore and a pro-active approach by the elected representatives would lead to desired outcomes, he said.

Last month, Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan made a request to the Southern Railway for formation of Coimbatore Railway Division, and seeking inclusion of Kinathukkadavu and Pollachi stations, which are currently under the Palakkad Railway Division, in the proposed new division.