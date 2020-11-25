Case load declines in Coimbatore hospitals: authorities

COIMBATORE

25 November 2020 23:32 IST

Only one-third of beds alloted for COVID-19 patients occupied, they say

The number of COVID-19 patients at Government and private hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC) in Coimbatore district has come down.

Authorities at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital said that less than one-third of the total bed strength allotted for the management of the pandemic was occupied by COVID-19 patients.

ESI Hospital Dean A. Nirmala said that less than 200 of the 665 beds at the hospital were occupied by COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday. However, all the beds in the intensive care unit at the hospital were occupied, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

At CMCH, only 102 of the 555 beds allotted for COVID-19 patients were occupied, Dean P. Kalidas said. All the bed in the intensive care unit were occupied. Patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and those found with lung involvement even after testing negative were also being taken care of at the hospital, he said.

Health Department officials said that in private hospitals also only one-third of the allotted bed strength was occupied.

Apart from patients from Coimbatore district, COVID-19 patients from the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Salem, Erode and Dindigul districts are also admitted to hospitals here.

Deputy Director of Health Services G. Ramesh Kumar said CCCs at Codissia Trade Fair Complex and Karunya University continued to admit asymptomatic patients, but their numbers have come down.

According to Dr. Kumar, Coimbatore district’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 3.5 %. The district had a death rate of 1.26 % and recovery rate of 97.3 %.

However, striking a note of caution, he said “People should continue to wear mask and maintain physical distance in public places”.