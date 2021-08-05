Case altered to murder

Tiruppur

05 August 2021 23:33 IST

The Palladam police on Thursday altered a case in connection to a clash between two gangs in Tiruppur district to murder after a person who was injured during the clash died at hospital.

According to the police, Sankaralingam (22) was a bystander who witnessed the clash near Mahalakshmi Nagar on Monday evening. He was allegedly run over by a car by one of the members and was admitted in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he died on Thursday morning. Following this, the police altered the case from section 307 (Attempt to murder) to section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

While seven members from both the gangs were arrested on Tuesday, the Palladam police on Wednesday arrested Prabu (35), who allegedly drove the car and ran over Sankaralingam. Efforts to arrest Kathir, the lone accused who is absconding, are on.

