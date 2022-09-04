Case against YouTube channel for creating prank videos

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 04, 2022 20:01 IST

The Cyber Crime police have registered a case against a YouTube channel which shot prank videos in places including Race Course here.

The case has been registered against the YouTube channel ‘Kovai 360*’ that has been posting prank videos involving random people including women, college students and the elderly.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the YouTube channel for offences under Section 354 D (stalking) and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act read with Section 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act. 

The police said the videos were shot without getting proper consent of the people. Also, the content creation violated privacy of individuals featured in the videos. The police warned of taking action against persons who shot or upload such prank videos without getting consent of people, causing mental agony and harassment to them.

