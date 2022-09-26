Case against two Twitter accounts for provocative posts in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 26, 2022 20:16 IST

The cybercrime police here registered a case against two Twitter accounts on charges of tweeting provocative posts.  According to police, two Twitter accounts_ @covaibalu73 and @Prasant61035623, tweeted posts which were provocative in nature. The Cybercrime police station registered a case against the two accounts for offences under Sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, based on a complaint lodged by sub-inspector H. Muthu. Further investigation is on.

