Coimbatore

Case against two persons for caste-based discrimination

The Thalaivasal police have registered a case against a hairstylist and woman after a video that showed the two discriminating a youth based on his caste went viral on social media platforms. The video shot by Poovarasan (26) showed the hairstylist Logu denying the former a haircut on the basis of his caste. Logu and Annakili, the owner of the building in which the salon was operating, had also abused Poovarasan.

Based on a complaint lodged by Poovarasan, the police have booked Logu and Annakili.


