Coimbatore

Case against two patients

Staff Reporter SALEM 23 June 2020 22:36 IST
Updated: 23 June 2020 22:36 IST

The Salem City Police on Monday registered cases against two COVID-19 patients after they allegedly stopped doctors from discharging their duty.

The police said, the patients, aged about 26 years, picked a quarrel with doctors for the food of their choice instead of the diet provided by the hospital. Based on a complaint from the hospital, the police registered a case against them.

Advertising
Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Coimbatore
Read more...