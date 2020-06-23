Coimbatore

Case against two patients

The Salem City Police on Monday registered cases against two COVID-19 patients after they allegedly stopped doctors from discharging their duty.

The police said, the patients, aged about 26 years, picked a quarrel with doctors for the food of their choice instead of the diet provided by the hospital. Based on a complaint from the hospital, the police registered a case against them.

