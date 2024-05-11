ADVERTISEMENT

Case against two grocery shops in Salem

Published - May 11, 2024 06:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem City Police on Saturday registered cases against two grocery shops for selling fake goods in the name of branded companies.

Acting on a tip-off that a few grocery shops in the city sell fake goods in the name of branded companies, Regional Director of Intellectual Property Rights Protection R. Sathishkumar inspected two grocery shops, namely G.K. general store and Surya store near Suramangalam Uzhavar Sandhai on Friday evening.

During the check, he found fake goods in the name of branded companies sold in the shops. The fake items worth ₹48,000 were seized. Later, Mr. Sathishkumar lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam police.

The police registered cases against these two shops under Sections 51(b)(1) read with Section 63 of the Copyright Act and are investigating.

