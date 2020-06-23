Case against two for violating quarantine norms

COIMBATORE

23 June 2020 22:32 IST

The Saravanampatti police and the Peelamedu police have registered a case each against two persons whom the Coimbatore Corporation officials found violating quarantine restrictions on Tuesday.

Zonal Sanitary Officer, East Zone, K. Chandran said after a Corporation team in Ward 32 found a woman, who had arrived in the city from Chennai on June 22, not in her house in Vilankurichi on Tuesday when it had inquired about her whereabouts.

From family and neighbours, it learnt that her going out on Tuesday was her second such violation of the COVID-19 safety precautions.

The woman had ventured out of the house though the team had pasted a sticker outside the house cautioning that it was a quarantined house.

The team then lodged a complaint with the Saravanampatti police, who had invoked provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act.

Another Corporation team in Kalapatti Nehru Nagar found a 30-year-old man, who had arrived in the city from Bengaluru on June 17, not at his house at the time of inspection.

After ascertaining that the person had violated the safety precautions, the team lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police, who had registered a case, Mr. Chandran added.