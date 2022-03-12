Case against two for cheating in Coimbatore

The Singanallur police on Thursday registered a case against two persons, including a woman, who took ₹ 15 lakh from a man, promising government job in Coimbatore.

The police said that the woman, Dhanya, reportedly told the complainant Murugan (25) that she was a doctor at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital. She was introduced to the complainant through a mutual friend Pradeep. During a meeting, she had demanded ₹ 15 lakh to arrange a government job.

Mr. Murugan paid the money in February this year, following which Dhanya and Pradeep absconded, the police said.

The police have booked the two accused under Sections 170 (Personating a public servant) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts to nab them are on.