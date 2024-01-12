ADVERTISEMENT

Case against three for spreading rumours about animal movement in Gudalur  

January 12, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district police have registered a case against three persons for circulating fake news and edited videos among the public, claiming that tigers and leopards were entering human habitations in various parts of Gudalur. Following a complaint by the Forest Department to the police, a case was registered against three persons, identified as M. Yusuf Ali, 28, I. Musafathul Ali, 20, and M. Rajkumar, 24, all from Athiguna in Gudalur. The police are investigating the incident. Forest officials suspect that the videos were being circulated to deliberately spread panic among the public and provoke protests against the department.

CONNECT WITH US