Case against three for dumping garbage, faeces in house in Salem

May 06, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Salem

The Salem rural police registered a case against three caste Hindus for allegedly dumping garbage and faeces in a Dalit’s house on Saturday.

According to the police, the family of K. Radhika (30) of Podarankadu in Devannagoundanur, near Sankagiri had a land dispute with the family of K. Rajarathinam, who lives nearby. While Radhika’s family claimed that it was a poramboke land and asked for patta, Rajarathinam’s family claimed that it was their family property.

On Friday evening, Ms. Radhika submitted a petition at the District Collector’s office and alleged that to make them vacate the land, Rajarathinam and his family removed a tamarind tree near her house on March 15.

She also alleged that on April 24, the family axed 20 banana trees on her land and also threatened her family to vacate. On April 28, Rajarathinam, his brother K. Anandharaji, and his mother K. Pachchiyammal allegedly took garbage and faeces in a tractor and dumped it in her house. After this, she and her family members fled from the spot, she said in the petition.

Ms. Radhika also alleged that though she lodged a complaint with the police, they did not take action.

On Saturday, the Sankagiri police registered a case against Rajarathinam, Anandharaji, and Pachchiyammal under Sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 323, 427, and 506 (ii) of the IPC and under Sections 3 (1) (c), 3 (1) (b), 3 (1) (r), 3 (1) (s), and 3 (2) (va) of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1959 and are on the lookout for them.