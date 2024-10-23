ADVERTISEMENT

Case against three for ₹58 lakh payment default to jeweller

Updated - October 23, 2024 09:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

:The B1 Police have registered a case against three persons belonging to Karnataka based on a complaint of Rs. 58 lakh payment default lodged by Shanmugaraja (42), a jeweller of K.C. Thottam.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complainant the trio Jegadeesh, Dheeraj and Shyam had, against the balance of a little over ₹69 lakh, had repaid only ₹11.22 lakh. They had reportedly intimidated Shanmugaraja when he had asked for the balance.

Transperson among two arrested for stealing cash from lorry driver

ADVERTISEMENT

Two youth, including a transperson, were arrested by the Podanur police for stealing a cash bag containing ₹4.39 lakh from a lorry driver in which they had hitched a hike at Malumichampatti.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on the description of the duo by the driver Natarajan (32) of Namakkal who was reportedly returning from Malappuram to Namakkal with the cash meant to be delivered to a poultry unit owner, the police team arrested Mohandass (30) of Kulithalai in Karur district and Mathangi (30) of Sulur.

They were remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US