Case against three for ₹58 lakh payment default to jeweller

:The B1 Police have registered a case against three persons belonging to Karnataka based on a complaint of Rs. 58 lakh payment default lodged by Shanmugaraja (42), a jeweller of K.C. Thottam.

According to the complainant the trio Jegadeesh, Dheeraj and Shyam had, against the balance of a little over ₹69 lakh, had repaid only ₹11.22 lakh. They had reportedly intimidated Shanmugaraja when he had asked for the balance.

Transperson among two arrested for stealing cash from lorry driver

Two youth, including a transperson, were arrested by the Podanur police for stealing a cash bag containing ₹4.39 lakh from a lorry driver in which they had hitched a hike at Malumichampatti.

Based on the description of the duo by the driver Natarajan (32) of Namakkal who was reportedly returning from Malappuram to Namakkal with the cash meant to be delivered to a poultry unit owner, the police team arrested Mohandass (30) of Kulithalai in Karur district and Mathangi (30) of Sulur.

They were remanded in judicial custody.