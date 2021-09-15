Case against Sri Lankan refugee for threatening govt. official

Erode

15 September 2021 23:56 IST

The police have registered a case against a resident of the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Arachalur here for threatening a government official .

In her complaint, S. Baby, Special Revenue Inspector (Refugee Camp), Modakkurichi Taluk, said that she was responsible for monitoring the residents at the camps in Arachalur and Injampalli in the taluk and has to submit reports to the District Collector.

At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, she along with Special Tahsildar (Refugees Camp) Maheswari, Q-branch Inspector and other police personnel went to the camp to verify the attendance register.

D. Raja alias Joot Justin, an inhabitant of the camp, snatched the register from her and prevented her from executing the duty.

He also refused to hand over the office room key to the camp leaders and threatened her, she alleged in the complaint.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (i) (criminal intimation) of the Indian Penal Code.

It may be noted that over 60 persons in the camp staged a sit-in for over four hours in the morning alleging that the police registered a false case against three youths in the camp. They wanted the case withdrawn and a policeman of the Q Branch CID transferred. Later, the police and revenue officials held talks with them after which the protest was withdrawn.