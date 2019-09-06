Case against seven for cheating job aspirants

The Salem City Crime Branch has registered a case against seven persons for allegedly cheating 12 job aspirants to the tune of ₹75 lakh by promising government jobs.
According to police, R. Gopi, residing near Ammapet here, has been on the lookout for job and a person named Karthik Aswin befriended Gopi and promised him government job. Trusting his words, Gopi and 11 of his friends paid an amount of ₹ 75 lakh to Karthik Aswin and his accomplices.
However, when the complainants realised that they were cheated, they approached the Salem court and based on the directions of the court, the City Crime Branch has registered a case. Investigations are on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor