Case against seven for cheating job aspirants

The Salem City Crime Branch has registered a case against seven persons for allegedly cheating 12 job aspirants to the tune of ₹75 lakh by promising government jobs.

According to police, R. Gopi, residing near Ammapet here, has been on the lookout for job and a person named Karthik Aswin befriended Gopi and promised him government job. Trusting his words, Gopi and 11 of his friends paid an amount of ₹ 75 lakh to Karthik Aswin and his accomplices.

However, when the complainants realised that they were cheated, they approached the Salem court and based on the directions of the court, the City Crime Branch has registered a case. Investigations are on.