Case against seven farmers in Erode for disrupting LBP canal works

Published - May 31, 2024 04:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Chennimalai police had registered a case against seven farmers for disrupting Lower Bhavani Project canal modernisation works at Pasuvapatti village on May 28 and the police had asked farmers to appear for inquiry at the police station.

The Assistant Engineer of the Water Resources Department, Chennimalai, had lodged a complaint with the police that work is on to extend, renovate and modernise the main canal at a cost of ₹709.60 crore and work is in progress at Chennimalai. The complaint said work is being carried out based on the government order and on the directions of the Madras High Court.

At 4 p.m. on May 28, seven farmers came to the workplace at Kullankattu Valasu area and prevented officials from carrying out the work and stopped the work. Hence, the complainant sought action against the farmers, all from Kullankattu Valasu. Based on inquiries, the police registered a case under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

