Case against school headmaster for hurting Class V student in Salem

January 24, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thalaivasal police on Wednesday registered a case, including under the SC/ST Act, against the headmaster of a panchayat union primary school for hurting a Class V student that reportedly led to loss of her vision.

R. Kumar (38) of M.G.R. Nagar in Mummudi, in his complaint, said that his two sons and daughter Gengaiyammal (9) were studying in the school. On December 21, 2023, school headmaster M. Thirumurugavel (57) posed a question to the girl in the classroom, to which she did not respond. The headmaster threw a stick on Gengaiyammal that hit her left eye. She was taken to the Primary Health Centre at Thalaivasal and given first-aid. When she returned home, her mother found blood in her eye and took her to private hospitals in Attur, Salem and Madurai. But, the doctors said that she had lost 90% of her vision. The complainant alleged that when he questioned the headmaster, he abused him.

A case under Sections 324 (when a person is voluntarily hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon) of the Indian Penal Code r/w Sections 3(1) (r), 3(1) (s), 3 (2) (va) of the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Amendment Act 2015) was filed against the headmaster.

The girl’s parents, along with Communist Party of India (Marxist) functionaries, submitted a petition to the officials at the Collectorate seeking action against the headmaster. They also wanted the government to provide medical support to help her regain vision.

