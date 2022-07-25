Case against private school in Coimbatore for negligence

Police have registered a case against the management of a private school after a Class III student suffered a head injury while playing in the school grounds on July 22. The case has been registered against Swetha Krishnamurthy, correspondent of Rak’s Pallikkoodam on Codissia Road, the school’s principal Rudolf, teacher Amareeswari, physical education instructors Seenivasan and Bharath. As per the First Information Report registered by the Peelamedu police, they were booked under Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, based on a complaint lodged by Hemant Kumar Bagmar, a resident of Ponnaiyarajapuram, on July 22. As per the FIR, the complaint lodged by Mr. Bagmar, a financier by profession, alleged that his daughter aged seven suffered a head injury after the goalpost on the school’s ground fell on her when children were playing. Ms. Krishnamoorthy telephoned him and informed about the incident around 1 p.m. on July 22. Following the incident, the student was taken to a private hospital at Civil Aerodrome post where she was admitted to the intensive care unit. Mr. Bagmar alleged that the accident happened due the negligence of the school management.. He demanded the police to take action against the accused. An authority at the RaK’s Pallikoodam claimed that the child was doing well.