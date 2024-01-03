Case against panchayat for damaging railway signal wire

January 03, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - ERODE

Erode Railway Police registered a case against the administration of Muthugoundenpalayam panchayat in Modakkurichi taluk for causing damage to a railway signal wire and delaying a passenger train by an hour as a result.

On Tuesday, the Tiruchi – Palakkad Town Express Train No. 16843, departed from Tiruchi Junction at 1 p.m. and was approaching Erode Railway Junction when nearing Solar, the train driver discovered that the signal along the track was damaged, and stopped the train. Erode Railway police and railway officials arrived at the spot to inspect the damage and concluded that the panchayat had used an earthmover to remove garbage along the tracks, and during this process, damaged the signal wires as well.

The train resumed its journey after the wires were replaced and the signals began functioning properly. A case has been registered against the panchayat for causing damage to the wires.