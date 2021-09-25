Case against Narain Karthikeyan

Coimbatore

25 September 2021 00:10 IST

The Thondamuthur police in Coimbatore district registered a case against former Formula One racer Narain Karthikeyan on charges of blocking a pathway on an agricultural land owned by another person in a land dispute.

According to the police, he and K. Prithvirajkumar (27), a textile businessman from Coimbatore, were owners of agricultural lands at Keel Chithirai Chavadi in Thondamuthur and a case is pending trial at a civil court here regarding an ownership dispute between the two. On September 18, Mr. Karthikeyan allegedly blocked a pathway on Mr. Prithvirajkumar’s land with wired fence, following which the latter allegedly damaged the fence and trespassed into the former’s land.

On Thursday, the Thondamuthur police booked the racer under section 339 (Wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. Based on a counter-complaint by Mr. Karthikeyan’s accountant, Mr. Prithvirajkumar was booked under sections 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass) and 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the IPC, according to the police. Further investigations are on.

