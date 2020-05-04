Case against man for entering Erode illegally

The district police have registered a case against a 34-year-old man for entering the district illegally by hiding in a commercial vehicle.

Police said that the man was working as a contract labour in a private company in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana and had reached his house in Surampatti in the city on Sunday. His neighbours alerted corporation officials who held inquiries with him. He told officials that he had entered the district without being tested at the check posts. Officials told him to remain in home quarantine. But he refused and argued with the officials.

Surampatti police were alerted and a complaint was lodged. A case was registered against him and he was lodged in a quarantine centre. Officials said that people entering the district without being tested pose threat to all and hence asked the public to alert officials, if they have visitors, or come to know of people from other States visiting homes, offices or industries in their area. They should alert the government hospitals, police stations or Tahsildar’s office immediately. They can also contact the control room at 0424-2260211, toll free number 1077 and WhatsApp number 96773-97600.