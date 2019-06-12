Case against husband, in-laws for pushing woman out of car

The Thudiyalur police said on Tuesday that cases had been registered against a man and his parents for allegedly attempting to murder his wife by pushing her out of a moving car at Pappampatti near the city on May 9.

CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the woman being pushed out of a car. The police said that the woman, Aarthi, lodged a complaint on May 17 that her husband, Arun Joe Amalraj, and his parents had tried to murder her.

The three accused are at large and efforts are on to nab them, police said. The case was registered under Sections 498A (husband or relatives of husband subjecting the wife to cruelty ) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment (TNPWH) Act. Police said that the incident occurred when the family was on the way to Chennai.