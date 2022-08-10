Case against Hindu Makkal Katchi functionaries for video on Karunanidhi

The Bazaar Street police in Coimbatore have registered a case against the Hindu Makkal Katchi functionaries in connection with a video uploaded by its Twitter handle for allegedly portraying former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in poor light.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by D. Saravanan of Kempatty Colony in Coimbatore. He is the IT wing organiser of DMK for Big Bazaar Street area.

The complainant alleged that he happened to watch a video posted by the Twitter handle “Indu Makkal Katchi (Offl)” on August 7. He alleged that the video denigrated the DMK leader and his family members. The content in the video could provoke DMK supporters, he alleged.

The police registered a case against the officials of the outfit for offences under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (ii) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is on, the police said.