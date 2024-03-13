March 13, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Race Course police in Coimbatore has registered cases against four hardware shops functioning near Avinashi Road old flyover for using fake labels of a hardware products manufacturing company.

The case was registered against Mamta Electricals, Sri Madhav Electricals, and Sri Sastha Electricals at K.K. Lane and Vikram Electrical at Rajguru Complex.

The police registered a case against these shops under different Sections of the Copyrights Act and the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint lodged by K. Thambusamy, who works as chief investigating officer with SGS IPR Consultancy LLP based in New Delhi. The complainant alleged that the four shops were selling products, misusing the brand name of hardware and home automation products manufacturer Legrand.

Plumber booked for stealing employer’s chain

The police are on the lookout for a 39-year-old man, who took away the gold chain of his employer, when the former was riding along with the latter on a two-wheeler. The police said that K. Vignesh (29) from ninth street extension at Tatabad in the city lodged a complaint against S. Muthukrishnan, a resident of Periyasamy Layout at Rathinapuri. According to the police, Muthukrishnan had been working as a plumber under Vignesh. The duo consumed alcohol late on Tuesday. Later, Vignesh rode his two-wheeler and Muthukrishnan sat on the pillion seat. The complainant alleged that Muthukrishnan stole his two sovereign gold chain while they were riding.

Restaurant accountant booked for theft

The Peelamedu police in the city have booked an accountant of a restaurant on Avinashi Road on charges of stealing ₹2.18 lakh. The accused has been identified as S. Chandrakala (52), who worked as an accountant of a popular restaurant chain’s branch near airport junction. As per the complaint lodged by the manager of the restaurant branch, the accused took away a collection bag containing the cash on December 19, 2023.

