Case against four persons for harassing two children

The arrested include the biological parents of the boys

Erode Taluk police have registered a case against four persons on charges of harassing two children.

A 15-year-old boy and his six-year-old brother, along with their grandparents, lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai alleging that they faced harassment from their father Ramalingam, his new wife Indumathi, their mother Ranjitha and her partner Sasi alias Dhanalakshmi while all the six were living in the same house. Subsequently, Ramalingam and Indumathi left the house and started living separately. Following this, Ranjitha and Sasi forced the boys to do housework and they also overheard the women discuss human sacrifice of the two. The boys escaped from there and reached their grandparents’ house on February 23. The children also said that they were threatened by the women.

The complaint lodged by the boys’ grandmother B. Bakkiam (60) of Punjai Puliyampatti was forwarded to the police station. After inquiries, a case was registered under Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 342 (wrongful confinement), 294(b) (uttering obscene words in a public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 336 (endangering the human life), 508 (inducing person to believe that he will be rendered an object of the divine displeasure), 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 (cruelty to children) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2005, against Sasi, Ranjitha, Indumathi and Ramalingam. The accused are yet to be arrested.