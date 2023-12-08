HamberMenu
Case against former students, others for staging protest in favour of teacher arrested in sexual assault case

December 08, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday registered a case in connection with the protest staged by the students of a government higher secondary school near Coimbatore, condemning the recent arrest of a physical education teacher on charges of sexually assaulting a girl student.

The police said the case has been registered against an 18-year-old girl from Semmedu village, a section of former students of the school, and L. Rajkumar (38) of Vellimalaipattinam.

They were booked for unlawful assembly and wrongful confinement. It is alleged that they instigated the students who staged the protest on Thursday.

The protest took place two days after the arrest of the physical education teacher of the school.

On Friday, members of All India Democratic Women’s Association and the Students Federation of India petitioned Coimbatore District Collector, seeking action against some of the teachers of the school, accusing them of having failed to report the sexual assault and for supporting the physical education teacher.

