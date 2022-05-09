Case against forex firm in Coimbatore for cheating 

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police in Coimbatore have registered a case against the proprietor of a forex firm and a few others on charges of cheating an investor of ₹16 lakh. The case has been registered against P. Vimalkumar, 37, his wife V. Rajeswari, 37, of Kurinchi Nagar on Madukkarai road near Sundarapuram and a few others based on the complaint lodged by K. Murugan, 52, a native of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, on April 30. According to EOW officials, Mr. Murugan invested ₹16 lakh in Vimalkumar’s firm Alpha Forex Markets which had its office at Ashok Nagar near Kalapatty. The accused allegedly promised to give a monthly interest of 8% to 10 % for the amount invested by people. The firm, which had agents in many districts including Ramanathapuram, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Erode, Salem and Coimbatore, collected money from a large number of people, said officials. According to EOW officials, the couple was at large. Police teams searched the office of the firm, the residences of the couple and that of their relatives on Saturday.