Case against firms for not declaring holiday on Jan. 26

The Labour Department has registered cases against 75 shops, eateries and commercial establishments for not declaring holiday for their workers and employees on January 26, and also not providing double wages to them.

A release from D. Balathandautham, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) said that 94 establishments in Erode, Bhavani, Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam were inspected. It was found that 75 establishments did not declare holiday for employees and also did not provide double wages.

Also, permission was not obtained from the department for employing them during Gandhi Jayanthi, the release added.

Hence cases were registered against these establishments as per the act, the release added.

Salem/Namakkal

Officials from the Labour Department inspected the premises of multiple businesses here on Republic Day and initiated action against firms that did not grant paid leave or double wages to employees.

According to officials in Salem, they inspected 68 shops, 57 restaurants and nine garages in various parts of the district.

The officials found that 32 shops, 41 restaurants and 9 garages violated labour laws and initiated action against them.

Similarly in Namakkal, labour officials inspected the premises of 26 shops, 41 restaurants and nine garages and initiated action against 62 businesses under various sections of labour law.