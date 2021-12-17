Case against FB user for post linking PM with chopper crash

The Saravanampatty police in Coimbatore have registered a case against a Facebook user for a post on the helicopter crash near Coonoor in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others died, linking it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The police said that the case had been registered against the holder of the Facebook account 'Naan Thaan Kovai Baalan'.

According to the police, the user posted a cartoon that criticised Mr. Modi for the death of General Rawat and others.

S.R. Kumaresan, Coimbatore district organiser of Bharat Sena, noticed the Facebook post on December 10 and he lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday.

The police registered a case against the Facebook user under Sections 53A (1 (a) (by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations or otherwise, promotes or attempts to promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 2 (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the IPC.

Inspector Senthil Kumar has launched an investigation to trace the Facebook user.